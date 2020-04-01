the-god-of-mischief-is-coming-on-disney!-everything-a-fan-must-know-about-loki

Loki will be back with his own Disney+ miniseries, to cause more trouble. The series was originally scheduled to debut earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit and has since been delayed.

Loki is one of the best villains in the Marvel universe, and most people would probably agree that he needed a movie of his own. From a good guy to a bad guy to a good guy again, Loki has amazed us each time, and his appreciation chants echo in all realms.

Loki Laufeyson is the adopted son of Odin, King of Asgard. He gave off some major angsty vibes after his brother Thor was named successor to their father’s throne. Ever since the trickster god has been causing trouble: opening a wormhole to try to conquer Earth, stealing the Tesseract, faking his death and ruling over Asgard by putting on an Odin persona. But he turned things around as fought with Thor against Hella to save Asgard. Ultimately, Loki left us with a lasting image of himself, as he was killed by Thanos, trying to keep the Tesseract away from him.

And Tom Hiddleston who plays Loki has admitted that Loki has a different side to him that could come out in the series. Hiddleston says that he knew that Loki was a complex figure, Loki is Intelligent yet vulnerable. He is angry, lost, broken and witty. The series will be a new departure and we may see the different side of Loki.

Who are the minds behind the mini-series?

Rick and Morty writer, Michael Waldron is the writer of the series and serves as its creator and showrunner. Sex Education director Kate Herron, whose experience lies largely in comedy, will direct the six hour-long episodes that make the first season.

Who’s in the cast of Loki?

Tom Hiddleston, who’s played Loki in Marvel movies, will be returning as Loki in the new show. Sophia Di Martino of Yesterday, Owen Wilson of Wedding Crashers and Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Belle have been cast in the series but their roles remain undisclosed.

What will the plot look like?

The Tesseract provides Loki with the power to travel anywhere in space and it looks like the God of Mischief will be able to travel through time in the series. The official synopsis suggests that Loki will purposely work to influence key moments throughout history and it’s not very hard to imagine him interfering with important events like this.

When and where Loki will debut?

The show is produced by Marvel Studios and it was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021, but between earthquakes in Puerto Rico and coronavirus pandemic halting production, it’s not very clear when Loki will air.