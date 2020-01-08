‘the-ghost-bride’-season-1:-netflix-t-drama,-plot,-cast,-trailer-&-release-date

The Ghost Bride – Copyright. Ideate Media

Despite not having access to mainland China, this hasn’t stopped Netflix producing Mandarin Originals for the streaming service. The first came in 2019 with the release of Triad Princess, and the second series coming this January is The Ghost Bride. We have everything you need to know about the new supernatural drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Ghost Bride is an upcoming Netflix Original Taiwanese supernatural drama series, based on the novel of the same name by author Yangsze Choo. Directing duties have been split between Yuhang Ho and new up-and-comer Shio Chaun Quak, who directorial debut was in the much-beloved drama Guang.

The first season of The Ghost Bride will be coming to Netflix on Thursday the 23rd of January, 2020.

How many episodes will season 1 air?

It has been confirmed that the first season will feature a total of six episodes.

Will all episodes of season 1 be available to stream upon release?

As a full Original every episode of The Ghost Bride will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of The Ghost Bride?

In the year 1890, Li Lan is forced by her family to become a ghost bride and marry a dead man in exchange for her family’s debt to be wiped. Upon trying to escape the marriage, Li Lan uncovers a conspiracy far bigger and mysterious than she ever thought possible.

Who are the cast members of The Ghost Bride?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Ghost Bride:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Li Lan Huang Pei Jia Long Day’s Journey into Light | Cha Cha for Twins | Second Chance Er Lang Chris Wu The Perfect Match | The World Between Us | Autumn’s Concerto Tian Bai Lin Lu Di Power Rangers | Aquaman | Monster Hunt TBA Janet Hsieh Fun Taiwan | Utopia for the 20s | A Bread Factory TBA Teresa Daley Sashimi | The Receptionist | Grace

When and where did production take place?

Filming for the series took place at the start of 2019 and took place in various locations throughout Malaysia.

Cities used in filming were Ipoh, Taiping, Penang and the Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia studio.

Hours for filming were long and extensive, as it was confirmed by co-directors Quek and Ho:

I think we were very lucky because we wrapped on time and kept to our schedule of 12 hours a day Sometimes shoots can go on for 16 hours and we don’t want to tire the crew and actors but we didn’t have that at all, everyone had enough rest days and there were no tantrums — we were so blessed

What are the episode run times?

With six episodes to its name, we can expect a run time for each episode to be approximately 35 to 50 minutes.

What is the parental rating of The Ghost Bride?

The Ghost Bride will have a parental rating of PG-13.

What language will The Ghost Bride be available to stream in?

The Ghost Bride will be available to stream in Mandarin Chinese.

Can I stream the series with an English Dub?

Certainly, like the other Taiwanese drama, Triad Princess, an English Dub will be available to subscribers.

Will The Ghost Bride be available in 4K?

As the series is a full Netflix Original it will definitely be available to stream in 4K.

Has Netflix released a trailer for The Ghost Bride?

A trailer for The Ghost Bride is now available on YouTube channel The Swoon.

