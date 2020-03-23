The ‘Game Of Thrones’ And ‘Westworld’ Crossover Was George R.R. Martin’s Idea

If your Sunday nights haven’t felt the same since Game of Thrones went off the air, hopefully you watched last night’s Westworld.

About midway through “The Winter Line,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) walk through the hallways of Park Four, a medieval fantasy world, which is lined with shields, swords, and two techs babbling on about Costa Rica. “Got a buyer,” Tech 1 says. “What?” the other responds. “Some start-up in Costa Rica.” Tech 2 replies, “How the f*ck you going to get that to Costa Rica?” Easy, Tech 1 says as he picks up a chainsaw, “in pieces.” It turns out the “that” is Drogon, Daenerys’ dragon from Game of Thrones, and the techs are played by showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

The idea for the unlikely crossover came from none other than George R.R. Martin, who’s currently safe and sound and writing The Winds of Winter. “We’re also friendly with George R.R. Martin,” Westworld co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Variety, “and George had consistently since the first season said, ‘We’ve got to do a tie-in with ‘Game of Thrones.’ People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you’d occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would f*cking freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show.”

Nolan said it’s “definitely open to speculation” if the scene implies that Westworld created Westeros, but either way, poor Drogon. Hasn’t that dragon suffered enough?

(Via Variety)