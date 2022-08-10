The G7 urges Russia to withdraw “immediately” from the Zaporizhia plant because “it puts the region at risk”

MADRID, Aug. 10 (Moose Gazette) –

The G7 countries, which bring together some of the main world powers, have demanded this Wednesday that the Russian forces withdraw “immediately” from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, because they consider that their control of this plant “puts the region at risk.

The foreign ministers of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, affirm that both the plant and other areas occupied by Russian forces must return to its “rightful” owner, the Ukraine.

In the case of facilities in Zaporizhia, the scene of bombings, the powers believe that the risk of an atomic accident that would endanger not only the Ukrainian population, but also that of neighboring countries has increased “significantly”. and even the entire international community.

The ministers also took the opportunity to express their support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is also concerned about the situation at the Ukrainian plants. In this sense, they have requested the dispatch of an expert mission to rule out any risk derived from the recent escalation of tensions.

“IAEA personnel must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine in a safe and unimpeded manner and contact directly and without interference with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities,” the signatory countries have claimed.