the-fuller-house actress-lori-loughlin-hat-and-sunglasses-are-not-enough-to-keep-low-profile-after-daughter-olivia-jade’s-fake-resume-surfaces??

Lori Loughlin was spotted in Santa Monica last month trying her best to keep a low profile will running errands. The Fuller House actress adorned herself with a hat and a wide pair of sunglasses. This is the first time since the college admission scandal that she made a public appearance. The last time she was spotted, was in Beverly Hills.

Reportedly, Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, falsified her resume to the University of California while applying for the rowing team. The resume falsely claims that Olivia, 20, has won two gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in her Highschool rowing competitions (which she hasn’t). Moreover, the resume mentions, “Although Olivia is non-scholarship, she is extraordinarily proficient and has been worthwhile in every males’ and women’s boats.” The resume also states that her sister, Isabella Giannulli, is already a part of the University of South California (USC) group.



People are suspecting that even Isabella was fraudulently admitted. The resume tells that here skill set includes “Awareness, organization, direction, and steering.”



The entire resume got leaked on the internet, and netizens are not in a mood to leave it easily. They are calling it funny since the resume overstates Olivia’s “rowing abilities.”

Lori Loughlin and her spouse, Mossimo Giannull, have been charged with fraud for this alleged college admission fraud episode. Allegedly, the couple paid half a million dollars to get their daughters at USC. Although, in the courtroom, they intend to call that amount a mere “donation.”

Olivia Jade is a beauty influencer and a Youtuber with more than a million subscribers.



The infamous scam caused the influencer and her family to remain socially distant for a while. Nonetheless, she got back to her Youtube channel in December and told her subscribers that she’s “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”