“the-frozen-farmer”-episode-of-‘shark-tank’-displayed-a-wide-variety-of-mouth-watering-food!

Shark tank is one of the most watched reality shows on Netflix. The format of the show is business oriented. The show first dropped on 9 August 2009 on AMC Network and it is also available on Netflix for streaming. The plot of this reality business TV show revolves around the concept of displaying different types of entrepreneurs giving presentation to the panel of judges or rather investors who will invest in their start ups if they like their concept.

The makers of the show decided to renew the show on 5 February 2019 for Season 11. It was released on 29 September, 2019.

The Frozen Farmer

The Evans Farms is owned by Kevin. It is located in Bridgeville, Delaware. It contains 2,000 acres of fruits. The sales of the fruits are handled by Katey Evans. Jo-Ellen Algier took a keen interest in producing ice cream from the fruits and vegetables that were grown in the farm.

Fortunately for them, they decided to amalgamate all the things that they loved and that is how The Frozen Farmer came into existence. Katey and Jo Ellen had enrolled themselves to the Ice cream University in West Orange, New Jersey. They further decided to team up with a nutritionist to make sure that the recipes meet the ever changing health standard for their health conscious consumers. They then organized for a commercial kitchen and a food truck to get their business on the road.

The Frozen Farmer Flavours – Ice Cream Wonder

The preparation of this ice cream literally begins from scratch. It consists of a wide range of flavours which includes Bananas Foster and Peanut Butter & Jelly as well as an array of seasonal flavours such as Pumpkin Pie, Gingerbread and Eggnog.