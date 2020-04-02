the-french-hand-cream-and-soap-that-are-getting-me-through-the-quarantine

Early last month, before non-essential businesses were shut down in New York City, I went on a little birthday shopping spree at Anthropologie. Out of everything I got, this small French hand cream was my favorite buy; little did I know how much it would brighten my time stuck indoors while the city was essentially under quarantine.

If you like crisp and clean scents with light floral notes (and stuff made in France), you’ll love the Figue d’Ete line from luxury beauty and lifestyle brand Bastide. Made with olive oil from Provence, lavender extract, and shea butter, its Figue d’Ete Hand Cream is everything one wants in a lotion. It’s nourishing without being greasy, absorbs quickly, and leaves behind a delicate scent “of perfectly ripened summer figs.” Yum.

While it might sound a little silly to say that, of all things, a hand cream is helping me deal with being quarantined, it’s true. It’s the little things that count right now, and when I get a whiff of this fig lotion, it puts me at ease. It transports me away from reality to a balmy summer day, where everything feels tender and sweet — even if it’s just for a few moments before I fall asleep.

I love the scent so much I ordered the Figue d’Ete Bar Soap shortly afterwards so I could experience it in the shower, too. The $20 bar of soap is pretty hefty and definitely seems like it’s going to last a while, so I didn’t mind splurging just a bit on something nice. There’s also a hand soap version which I have yet to try, but I have a feeling it’ll be on my bathroom sink soon enough.

With such uncertain times surrounding us, I hope you have something that is bringing you peace and helping you relax, like Bastide’s Figue d’Ete hand cream and soap is doing for me.