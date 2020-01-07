The free Sky Box Sets available in January – from Chernobyl to True Blood to The Sopranos

It’s January which means it’s officially box set season, as we all snuggle up on the sofa to recover from the gluttony of the festive season.

This also means it’s a great time to catch up on some old classics – y’know, the ones you didn’t watch at the time and later felt as if you’d somehow missed the boat?

Luckily, the folks at Sky have released over 70 box sets to their customers, which will be available to watch on-demand until 23 January.

From 2020 Golden Globe winner and National Television Award nominee Chernobyl, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s award-winning drama Patrick Melrose, there’s a whole lot to binge on.

Then, of course, there are the old favourites such as Dexter, Six Feet Under and The Sopranos.

So, where to even start? Here are some of our highlights:

Classics and acclaimed titles:

Six Feet Under

Dexter

The Wire

The Sopranos

Chernobyl

Patrick Melrose

True Blood

Boardwalk Empire

Westworld

Other highlights:

Treme

Billions

Ray Donovan

The Affair

Californication

Mildred Pierce

Big Little Lies

Twin Peaks

Empire Falls (from 3 January)

All Sky TV Customers can access the full Box Sets on the On Demand menu regardless of their TV package.

