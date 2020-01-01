the-four-northern-ireland-business-leaders-worth-looking-out-for-in-2020









Kevin Holland Jo Bamford Tom Gentile John Wood

At The start of 2019, it would have been inconceivable to think that the year would bring such upheaval to our biggest companies, writes Margaret Canning.

Happily, the financial problems and subsequent administrations at Harland and Wolff and Wrights Group led to relatively positive outcomes, with both now under new ownership.

But in the case of Wrightbus, around 1,300 lost their jobs with only a limited number so far redeployed by new owners, Bamford Bus Company. Bombardier in Northern Ireland was sold to US firm Spirit AeroSystems.

Economic development agency Invest NI is looking into a new decade with new leaders, chief executive Kevin Holland and chairperson Rose Mary Stalker.

Here we look at what 2020 might bring for the people likely to be our highest-profile business leaders:

Tom Gentile: The Spirit AeroSystems chief executive had warm words for Bombardier in Belfast when its takeover was announced, saying it had an “impressive position in business jet fuselage production” as well as its Airbus A220 wings manufacturing operation.

He said the deal was part of its growth plan of increasing Airbus content. That will be a greater imperative than ever as the company has been a major Boeing customer and will be badly hit after Boeing suspended production of its 737 Max aircraft following two crashes which took 346 lives. Revenue from 737 components brings in more than half of Spirit’s annual revenue and the company has said the suspension will hit its “business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows”. For that reason, it will be looking at its costs in 2020 – which may not mean much of a honeymoon period in Belfast.