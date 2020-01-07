the-forgotten-army:-azaadi-ke-liye-trailer-sees-sunny-kaushal,-sharvari-lead-ina,-wage-war-against-british-rule

The trailer of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video India Original show The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye released on Tuesday. The show is based on true events, and charts the journey of the many men and women, who fought for the country’s independence as part of the Indian National Army (INA), led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The trailer, featuring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in lead roles, depicts the battles the Indian Army had to fight in the interest of the East India Company. The trailer gives a glimpse of the Indian soldiers fighting a formidable (presumably) Japanese force.

Sharvari plays a young, determined woman, who enrolls into the INA, and has dreams of witnessing a free India.

Check out the trailer of The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

desh ke liye. insaaf ke liye.



azaadi ke liye, ladegi #TheForgottenArmy 🎥: https://t.co/G7uC4mFVg9 trailer out now. witness the awakening on January 24th! @kabirkhankk @sunnykaushal89 #Sharvari pic.twitter.com/hJ3pFDO4u5 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 7, 2020

Check out posts on The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

View this post on Instagram

ek sapna. ek maksad. azaadi! #TheForgottenArmy, trailer out today @kabirkhankk @sunsunnykhez @sharvari

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9: 31pm PST

Talking about the project, series director Kabir Khan had told Mid-Day, “This is a story 20 years in the making. The story moved me passionately as a filmmaker ever since I made a documentary on the subject. I have always wanted to tell this largely unheard story of our valiant Indian National Army soldiers, who were fighting for our country’s independence in a land far away from Indian soil.”

The production design on the series has been reportedly quite detailed. As per reports, the show has been extensively shot across Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, while certain locations were recreated in Mumbai.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on 24 January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 14: 51: 32 IST