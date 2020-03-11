the-flash-sneak-peek:-cisco-and-wally-west-return

Who’s ready for a double dose of homecoming? Next week’s episode of The Flash won’t just see the return of fan-favorite Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), it will also mark the return of Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes)! Cisco took off for parts unknown after Crisis on Infinite Earths, determined to map out all the changes Earth Prime had to offer, and in this exclusive sneak peek, he returns home a conquering (and smelly) hero. That’s what you get when you spend so much time hanging around Altantis, apparently.

The gang is obviously happy to see him, but Cisco's return does kind of step on an even more momentous homecoming. Wally West is officially back in town and looking very zen! The last we heard of Wally, he was hanging out in Tibet searching for inner peace, but we don't think he's found it if his return to Central City is any indication. Based on the episode synopsis and the promos, something has gone very wrong with the Speed Force, and Wally isn't happy about it. Even more upsetting, Barry might be to blame for the whole thing! Meanwhile, Iris' (Candice Patton) imposter seems to be keeping everyone fooled about her true identity, but with both Cisco and Wally back in the mix, maybe one of them will realize that she's been acting off lately?

The Flash returns Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on The CW. Keiynan Lonsdale, The FlashPhoto: Colin Bentley, Colin Bentley/The CW