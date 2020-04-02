the-first-trailer-for-‘train-to-busan’-sequel-‘peninsula’-just-dropped

After receiving an early look at the film just days ago, the first official trailer for director Yeon Sang-ho’s Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula, is here.

Set in Korea four years after the events from Train to Busan, Peninsula finds former soldier Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) maneuvering throughout a zombie apocalypse on his way to Seoul. His survival skills will be put to the ultimate test, as he is forced to fend off blood-thirsty zombies and survivors alike.

Yeon previously revealed that while Peninsula is set in the same universe as Train to Busan, it has different characters and does not continue the original story. “Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula,” he explained to Screen Daily.

You can watch the first action-packed trailer for Peninsula below, complete with zombie chases, heavy artillery, and high-speed car scenes. The movie is due out this summer.

