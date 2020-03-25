the-first-single-from-skepta,-chip-&-young-adz’s-joint-album-is-a-certified-banger

Just days after announcing a joint album, Skepta, Chip, and Young Adz of D-Block Europe are back to share the first single from Insomnia. “Waze” is introduced to the world via an official music video, which you can watch below.

“Waze” arrives shortly after D-Block Europe’s nomination for Best Group at the BRIT Awards. The release finds three of the UK’s biggest and most influential rappers coming together on one track, as they are gearing up to release a joint album. Insomnia features 11 songs, including a track with Young Adz’s fellow D-Block Europe member, Dirtbike LB.

The music video for “Waze” highlights the UK rappers alongside their crew. We see guys whizzing by on sport bikes and a murdered-out Jeep upping the stereotypical hip-hop video street value. Press play below to check it out, and see underneath for the Insomnia tracklist. The joint album from Skepta, Chip, and Young Adz is due out this Friday, March 27.

Insomnia Tracklist:

1. Mains

2. Golden Brown

3. Waze

4. Demon feat. Dirtbike LB

5. St Tropez

6. Insomnia (Interlude)

7. Star In The Hood

8. Mic Check

9. Traumatised

10. Sin City

11. High Road

