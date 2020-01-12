the-first-contestant-to-leave-dancing-on-ice-2020-has-been-revealed…

Trisha Goddard is the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice 2020.

The 62-year-old talk show host and her partner Łukasz Różycki lost out in the skate-off, with the judges unanimously choosing to save to newsreader Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield.

Trisha struggled in her debut performance, falling on the ice mid-routine – but she was able to get back up and carry on, an achievement which the judges praised. Unfortunately she scored just 13.5 points, putting her at the bottom of the leaderboard across both weeks one and two.

Having ended up in the skate-off, Trisha chose to perform a routine to Proud by Heather Small – a song with emotional resonance given her experience with breast cancer.

Lucrezia, who had scored 18.0 with her first dance, fought back with a performance to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

“To be honest it was a very close decision for me tonight who to save,” Christopher Dean commented, “but one had the edge over the other.”

As she said goodbye to the show, Trisha told host Holly Willoughby: “I achieved what I wanted to. Obviously I would have loved to achieve a lot more.”

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 19th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV