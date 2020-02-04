the-film-news-you-might-have-missed-this-week

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Awards season is far and away the busiest time of the year for Hollywood – so busy in fact, that news stories often slip through the net.

With conversation so firmly focused on the BAFTAs and the Oscars, it been easy to skip over the casting announcements and other developments when they drop.

This week, there are Netflix exclusives, spin-offs and Sundance deals which all went under the radar.

From the Sandman’s latest success to a new award-winning horror scoring a new deal, these are the film stories you might have missed over the past week.

A classic Mission: Impossible character returns

Eugene Kittridge, the small but pivotal character from Mission: Impossible, is set to appear in the franchise for the first time since the 1996 original. The character led an investigation into Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt at the behest Impossible Mission Force, and would have caught him had it not been for an exploding fish tank – watch the scene above to jog your memory. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the news that actor Henry Czerny will reprise the role on Twitter, posting a picture of Czerny and writing: “There is no escaping the past.” He’ll appear in the next two Mission Impossible films, the first of which arrives in 2021.

Spike Lee to bring an art rock legend to life

The acclaimed Broadway show David Byrne’s American Utopia is making its way to the big screen, courtesy of director Spike Lee. The show sees Byrne perform songs from his most recent record – which itself is called American Utopia – as well as favourites from his back catalogue. Deadline reported the news, and while further details have yet to be released, the film will include footage from the show and promises to be a must-watch for music fans. “Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project,” Byrne said in a statement. “I feel [it] will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

Satirical horror snapped up at Sundance

Satirical thriller Bad Hair is one of the most intriguing propositions at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and has already been snapped up by Hulu. The film from Dear White People director Justin Simien follows a young woman who sets out to get a new weave, only for it to develop a mind of its own. Lena Waithe (Ready Player One), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Jay Pharoah (Unsane) and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) all star in the film, which takes an unconventional look at the pressures and tribulations faced by black women in society. As Deadline reported, the streaming service paid £6.1m ($8m) for the film and as there are no distributors involved yet, it’s not clear whether the film will receive a theatrical release. Either way, it’s certainly one to watch out for.

Adam Sandler signs another Netflix exclusive

Adam Sandler’s Netflix films have been varied to say the least – from the terrible Ridiculous Six and The Do-Over to the outstanding Uncut Gems, which although produced by A24 arrived on the streaming service last Friday. While we can’t be sure how good they’ll prove to be, Netflix confirmed there are at least four more films starring Sandler coming to the streaming service over the next few years. It’s no wonder his contract is being expanded – Netflix has also revealed that users have spent a whopping two billion hours watching the actor’s films on the platform – that’s an awful lot of the Sandman.

Cult classic spin-off gets a new trailer

What with No Time To Die, Fast and Furious 9 and A Quiet Place 2 getting new trailers during the Super Bowl, the first clip for Jesus Rolls went under the radar this weekend. The follow-up to cult classic The Big Lebowski follows John Turturro’s Jesus Quntana – the self-proclaimed messiah of the bowling alley, who has a habit of licking the ball before hurling it toward the pins. The cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, JB Smoove, Christopher Walken and Audrey Tautou, and fans will have the chance to revisit the world of Lebowski when it arrives on February 28.

And the awards go to…

While all eyes are on the Oscars on Sunday, there are some big award wins elsewhere take note of. The Writers Guild Awards took place just hours before Sunday’s BAFTAs, with Parasite winning the prized original screenplay award, and Jojo Rabbit winning adapted screenplay. The Art Directors Guild Awards on the other hand awarded Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and Avengers: Endgame the prizes for period film, contemporary film and fantasy film respectively on Saturday.

Lee Isaac Chung’s coming-of-age movie Minari also claimed the US Dramatic Grand Jury prize at Sundance Film Festival. The festival’s top documentary prize went to Boys State, which follows the annual leadership conference in Austin, Texas where hundreds of teenagers form their own mock government and split into the Nationalists or the Federalist parties. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the acclaimed movie has been picked up by Apple for £9.2m ($12m) – the highest fee ever paid for a documentary at a festival.