the-fashion-winners-and-losers-at-the-golden-globes

Big sleeves, long trains and transparent gowns dominated the red carpet at Hollywood’s first awards ceremony of 2020. And while many of the stars dazzled at the Golden Globes with their designer ensembles, there was the usual bevy of Beverly Hills beauties who missed the mark with fashion faux pas. Stephanie Bell casts a critical eye over who wore it well… and who should sack the stylist.

She showed off her hourglass figure to perfection in a wine red coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with gold beaded trim. The 47-year-old Modern Family star carried off the look with glittering Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings and a silk snap purse with an embellished handle.

The 50-year-old looked beautiful in a classic black dress by Dior Haute Couture which she teamed with a vintage Cartier necklace.

The strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and fishtail finish and belt managed to be both simple and show stopping on the star of The Morning Show.

The star of Marriage Story looked glam as the lady in red with a sensational, plunging frock by Vera Wang.

Scarlett Johansson

The gown featured a lengthy train and the 35-year-old added a glittering choker by Bulgari.

Kerry Washington

The 42-year-old showed up in one of the most risque outfits of the night.

Kerry Washington

The actress arrived on the red carpet wearing only a chic Altuzarra blazer with a sparkly body chain underneath and a high-slit satin skirt. Daring and different!

Helen Mirren

The Queen of style dazzled at the awards in a crimson gown which featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a thin matching belt showing off her slender waist.

Helen Mirren

Nominated for best actress, the 74-year-old donned $4m worth of Harry Winston diamonds including a cascading diamond drop necklace, cluster earrings with ruby drops and a cluster diamond ring.

Taylor Swift

The young songstress brought a touch of spring to the event with her dramatic floral Etro gown in blue, yellow and teal.

Taylor Swift

The dress featured a long train, a sweetheart neckline and cut-out detail at the midriff. The 30-year-old paired the gown with blue satin Christian Louboutin sandals.

Ana de Armas

The Knives Out star looked stunning in a midnight blue sequin gown by Ralph and Russo.

Ana de Armas

The 31-year-old Cuban actress dazzled in the full length strapless dress. She wore her dark hair in an elegant up-do and completed the look with sapphires and diamonds by Tiffany & Co.

Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve actress made quite an impression with her vibrant emerald green silk Mary Katrantzou gown with puff sleeves and a demure neckline.

Jodie Comer

The sculptured dress was carried off to perfection by the star (26) who paired it with delicate diamond earrings and a chic Jimmy Choo clutch bag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Fleabag star and Killing Eve writer made a style statement by ditching a dress in favour of a plunging black and gold sequinned trouser suit by Ralph & Russo.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The 34-year-old star, who picked up the Best Comedy Actress gong at the glittering ceremony, teamed the suit with a pair of black diamond stud earrings and simple satin heels.

Olivia Colman

The 45-year-old looked every inch the star in a red tailored gown with dramatic over-sized shoulder pads and a long train.

Olivia Colman

The winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Olivia teamed her dress with a marble clutch bag, diamond earrings and an ERA 50: 50 statement ring, which campaigns for gender balance and equal representation of women on screen.

And the awards for Worst Dressed go to …

Jennifer Lopez

Her over-the-top gown by Valentino was the butt of many a social media joke.

Jennifer Lopez

The 50-year-old arrived at the event in a huge green, white and gold gown with an oversized bow which had social media commentators comparing her to a gift-wrapped Christmas parcel.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The 47-year-old made quite an entrance in a bizarre caramel-coloured gown by Fendi which she teamed with simple silver sandals.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Shakespeare in Love actress left little to the imagination with the see-through ruffled number which consisted of a tiered dress with a high neck, long sleeves and a matching bra and panties which were clearly visible through the sheer fabric.

Lucy Boynton

The Politician actress hit the red carpet in a strange silver gown designed by Louis Vuitton.

Lucy Boynton

The 25-year-old, who has been dating Rami Malek since meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, dripped in metallic shine as she made her entrance in the full length lame number which she teamed with silver eyeshadow and silver nails.

Cate Blanchett

The star (50) looked like she’d sprouted wings in a curious yellow creation by Mary Katrantzou.

Cate Blanchett

She certainly made heads turn with the unusual gown which featured wing-like pleated cape sleeves and a barely-there diamond studded bodice. Or perhaps it was more of a double-take.

Charlize Theron

Alas, the beautiful drape of her gown was unfortunately not enough to make up for its awful bright green colour.

Charlize Theron

The 44-year-old teamed the one shoulder dress – which was draped over a wire-framed sheer corset – with a choker necklace. And what on earth was that trailing black cloak about?

Michelle Williams

She may have won the prize for best acceptance speech but the 39-year-old wasn’t winning any awards for fashion at the Globes.

Michelle Williams

Her custom-made Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder gown in a ghastly shade of peach appeared dull against the glamour of the event.

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star opted for a figure-hugging Balmain dress which failed to sparkle despite its many sequins.

Shailene Woodley

The black and blue halter neck dress with its high thigh slit skirt should have flattered the 28-year-old’s beautiful figure but somehow it just managed to make her look drab.

Lorene Scafaria

The Hustlers director (41) looked like she was turning up for a boardroom meeting rather than a glitzy awards show.

Lorene Scafaria

The dogtooth check of the full length frock just didn’t fit with the glam of the evening although the elegant shape of the dress was flattering.

