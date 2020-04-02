🔥The fashion documentaries you need to watch🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Once you’ve finished Tiger King, ticked off Love is Blind and binged more rom-coms than you can shake a stick at, you may find your brain yearning for something a little more intellectually stimulating.

And if it’s learning about the illustrious names within the fashion industry that you’re after, then fashion documentaries are a very good place to start.

There’s a host of films which have been made over the years which have been granted access into some of the elusive and prestigious fashion houses in the world and the cinematic results are as fabulous as the subjects featured.

From The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards, which is a delve into the world of Spanish footwear designer Manolo Blahnik, to McQueen, which is contrastingly a powerful portrayal of the immensely talented late designer.

In a period which looks to be short of parties and social events, it seems as good a time as any to hunker down and swot up on your fashion knowledge.

Peep our list of ten binge-worthy fashion documentaries below.

Valentino: The Last Emperor (2008)

When Valentino Garavani announces his retirement from his eponymous brand in 2007, ripples of disbelief trickled throughout the fashion industry.

The Last Emperor follows the designer as he prepares for his farewell fashion show, 50 years after founding the label.

Dior & I (2014)

Raf Simons at the end of his first couture collection for Dior in July 2012

Dior & I follows the brand’s newly appointed-creative director, Raf Simons, as he pulls out all the stops for the fabled French fashion house’s autumn/winter 2012 couture collection.

The film shows an affable Simons in his first eight weeks in the job, as he works alongside his new colleagues to get the job done.

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer (2015)

This film charts Scott’s rags-to-riches journey from humble beginnings in rural Missouri to his current position as creative director of Italian fashion house, Moschino.

Keep your eyes peeled for a handful of cameos from his celeb friends, including Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and Katy Perry.

In Vogue: the Editor’s Eye (2015)

In honour of the iconic fashion magazine’s 120th anniversary, this film speaks with American Vogue’s editors as they discussed what it took to bring some of their best-loved editorial spreads to life.

As well as the editors, the documentary also features a host of famous faces, including interviews with Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière and Nicole Kidman.

The True Cost (2015)

This seminal documentary asks the question: what’s the true cost of fashion?

It acknowledges the ethical elements of mass-production which, until recently, big brands had been able to ignore.

However, the films’ director adamantly stated upon its release that, “the film is not a guilt trip.”

The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards (2017)

Manolo Blahnik in The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Hailed “the king of shoes” but celebrity fans and industry insiders alike, Manolo Blahnik, is often referred to as one of the greatest shoemakers of the 21st century.

His love of footwear began when he was just a child and in this illuminating film, the Spanish shoemaker discusses his career.

Expect cameos from Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Anna Wintour.

McQueen (2018)

The son of an East London taxi driver, Alexander Lee McQueen went on to become a true fashion visionary, launching his eponymous brand in 2004.

McQueen is an honest and visceral portrait of one of the industry’s true legends and follows his truly inspirational journey.

Read our interview with the film’s directors here.

7 Days Out (2018)

This Netflix-produced offering delves follows fashion legend and ex-Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld as he prepares for the maison’s spring/summer 2018 couture collection.

The film follows him through fittings, castings and backstage at the Grand Palais on show day.

And coming this year…

Martin Margiela: In His Own Words (expected in 2020)

Belgian Martin Margiela is one of fashion’s most elusive figures – he dramatically “left” the industry in 2009 – and this film is no different.

Margiela’s face is never shown in the film, only his hands as he writes and works with garments.

House of Cardin (2020)

Pierre Cardin had a profound impact on the fashion industry in the swinging sixties and the French mogul’s impact can’t be underestimated.

The film looks to examine his pioneering Space Age designs and features cameos from Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone and Jean Paul Gaultier who all praise his vision.