The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Celebrates Bucky’s 107th Birthday

Sebastian Stan celebrated Bucky Barnes’ 107th birthday with a behind-the-scenes video from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan first portrayed Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger and has been a fan-favorite ever since. Now, Stan and Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Anthony Mackie are making The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+, which should be an interesting look into their professional relationship, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Stan and Mackie are clearly excited to be working together again and are eager to show MCU fans what the upcoming show is all about.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier production team took a breather from shooting in Prague to present Sebastian Stan with the 107th birthday cake for Bucky Barnes and made it look like it was shot on an old VHS camcorder. While the sentiment and the date are there, the age is actually off by a year. In the current timeline of the MCU, which can get a bit confusing, Barnes was born March 10th, 1917. However, it is currently 2023 in the MCU, which means the character is really 106-years old.

While it looked like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier crew were taking a good break from production, it was also revealed that they later had to halt and leave Prague due to coronavirus concerns. The whole production team left and came back to Atlanta and it is believed that they will not be returning to Prague to finish, which means they’ll have to pull it off in the United States. This is not the first time that production have been interrupted. Back in January, the 6.4 magnitude Earthquake in Puerto Rico found the crew scouting a new location to shoot.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently wrapped production in North America, so it’s unclear how much footage they needed in Prague. We’ll all learn soon enough since the show will debut this summer, exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. Fans are looking forward to the chemistry that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan share, both on, and off the screen. The two are able to “unlock” each other during interviews and they like to have a good time. So far, from the brief Falcon and Winter Soldier footage we’ve seen, it looks like things are going to be more on the serious side.

However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to have to have some comedy in it. There’s no way around it with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan together. Disney has been adamant about not moving the Black Widow premiere in May and it appears that the latest production halt for the Winter Soldier series will not push the series back. For now, it looks like just a little hurdle to jump. You can check out the birthday shout out to Bucky Barnes below, thanks to Sebastian Stan’s Instagram account.

Topics: Falcon and Winter Soldier, Disney Plus, Streaming