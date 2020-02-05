Photo: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.. key art.. Courtesy Marvel Studios, Disney The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020, according to Disney’s Bob Iger.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to Disney Plus later this year, and now we know what month to expect the new series.According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020. Bob Iger, the Disney CEO, recently announced the new information about the Marvel series and its release date.We don’t know the release date yet, but we’re expecting to see the new episodes released weekly like The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus shows.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. We still don’t know what the series will be about exactly. The show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and Falcon still has Captain America’s shield, according to the report.Disney just shared the first look at Falcon and the Winter Soldier during Super Bowl 54, along with the first look at Wandavision and Loki. It was the one trailer that had everyone talking. These shows are the future for Disney Plus, and there are millions of fans who are very interested in these shows.We were hoping to learn the release dates in the teaser trailer, but we got the release months a few days later, so that’s fine by me!Check out the teaser trailer below!August is a great time for this series. There’s generally a little bit of a lull before the broadcast shows return for new seasons in the fall, so you can pretty much guarantee this show will be the most-watched show of the late summer and early fall.In addition to confirming the release month for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Iger also shared Wandavision will be added to the streaming service beginning in December 2020. We can probably expect the series to be released through the month of January 2021 and help kick off the new year for the streaming service. No release date was announced for Loki.Iger also confirmed the release month for The Mandalorian season 2. The new season of the Star Wars series will premiere in October 2020.We’ll let you know more about the release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the other new Marvel shows when we find out.