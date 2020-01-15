the-fairmont-copley-plaza’s-beloved-retired-canine-ambassador-has-died

Carly Copley, the beloved black Labrador who retired from her position as “canine ambassador” at the Fairmont Copley Plaza last year, has died.

The pet-friendly Back Bay hotel announced Carly’s death on Monday. She was nine years old.

“She has been part of our Fairmont family since 2013, and although we are deeply saddened by this loss, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating her memory and the special role she played in our lives, and the lives of our guests,” the hotel wrote on its social media pages. “We will miss Carly greatly!”

In 2013, Carly took over the duties of “canine ambassador” from the hotel’s first dog to hold the position, “Catie Copley.” In 2019, Carly retired and passed the role to two-year-old Cori Copley.

“I’m so sad to share that my best fur-friend and former Canine Ambassador at the hotel, Carly Copley, has passed away,” a message on Cori’s Instagram page reads. “I will honor her legacy by continuing to proudly serve in her pawsteps, providing lovable service to all who visit.”

The hotel said donations in the lab’s name can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, where Carly was adopted from. Mourners and well-wishers can send condolence cards to Carly’s family — doorman Michael Eades, his wife, and two children — to the hotel.

“We will miss you dearly Carly,” the animal rescue organization wrote. “Thank you for being such an amazing ambassador for animals in need.”

Eades told the Boston Globe Carly loved turkey, cheese, and milk bones, and enjoyed kayaking and riding on the hotel bell cart.

“I had a couple breakdowns yesterday,” he told the newspaper after her passing. “Little things remind you of her. It’s such a finality. You don’t get to pet her anymore.”

Mourners shared memories, and photos, of the former canine ambassador on social media as news of her passing spread.

“Every time we arrived at the Fairmont, the first thing we would do is look for Carly,” wrote Melinda Rose. “She was so special and we are so very sorry to hear of her passing.”

Tiffany Dovydaitis Kim shared a photo of her toddler beside the labrador.

“RIP sweet pup,” she wrote. “Our 2 year old recently visited with her (and still sleeps with the little Carly stuffed animal that the kind doorman gave to her that day).”

Photographer Alyssa Rueb shared a photo of Carly napping on her hotel dog bed.

“I snapped this photo of Carly on my phone in January 2017…. after a long, long, stressful day,” she said. “She brought such warmth and calmness to this wonderful hotel. So very sorry for your loss.”