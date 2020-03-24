the-experience-sites-offering-voucher-extensions-due-to-covid-19

As a result of the current health pandemic and the travel bans in place, these are the experience sites offering voucher extensions on validity periods.We are continuously updating this page with the companies that are following suit in extending voucher expiration dates. So be sure to check back for the latest information.1. GrouponIf you’ve got a voucher or booked in an experience, Groupon is offering a 12 month extension whenever possible on their vouchers.You will be contacted by Groupon via email with the expiration date if your voucher is eligible for expiration extension. If by the end of March you still haven’t gotten an email, contact Groupon’s customer support.Go to the Groupon website2. AdrenalineAdrenaline vouchers coming to an end can be extended by up to 90 days, free of cost.In a normal circumstance voucher extensions would cost customers $30, but due to the current health pandemic this fee has been waived.New bookings or voucher purchases are valid for three years.Go to the Adrenaline website3. CudoCudo is also updating its policy on expiration extension. It is are currently working with vendors to extend the validity of vouchers.The recommendation is if you have two or more months left on the voucher, that you hold onto the voucher and book for a later date.However if you have booked an experience and would like to move it to a later date you can do so by managing your booking on the website. If the voucher is two weeks from expiration, contact Cudo directly to have it extended.New bookings or voucher purchases are valid for three years.Go to the Cudo website4. RedBalloonRedBalloon is no longer applying the extension fee to its experience vouchers.You can extend your voucher within 90 days of its expiration date depending on whether it was purchased before or after 31 October 2017. Redballoon will extend on a case by case basis so you’re best to get in contact with its customer service.In normal circumstances, the fee would be $25. New bookings or voucher purchases are valid for three years.Go to the Red Balloon website

