the-evolution-of-the-sports-bra-to-a-vital-part-of-kit

When Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley became a sports bra ambassador last summer, it did not occur to her that she might be one of the 80 per cent of women who wear the wrong size sports bra.

“As a footballer, you might talk about your new boots, but you wouldn’t talk about your new sports bra,” Baggaley said. “The facts are actually quite scary – most women don’t wear the right-sized bra, but it’s just as important as any other part of your kit. I wear a high-impact bra because, as a goalkeeper, you’re diving, jumping and running, so there’s lots of different movement. But maybe it’s something we should talk about more.”

More than two decades on from Brandi Chastain’s jersey-shredding celebration in the 1999 World Cup final – when the world trained its eyes on the first of a female footballer exposing her bra – why have sports bras still not become part of the changing room chit-chat?

From its humble beginnings – two jock traps ingeniously sewn together in 1977 – the sports bra has become a state-of-the-art piece of kit, boldly weaving hi-tech versions of the “jock bra” into the fabric of women’s sport. The industry is big business, with the global market set to be worth an estimated £11.8 billion by 2025.

Since 2005, Prof Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, head of the research group in breast health at the University of Portsmouth, has helped shape the trajectory. The department leads pioneering research into breast biomechanics after uncovering the “figure of eight” pattern of breast movement during exercise.