the-events-that-led-to-us-killing-of-iranian-gen.-qassem-soleimani

January 3, 2020 | 7: 27pm

The immediate chain of events that led to the unprecedented US airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani began in late December, when a missile attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk killed an American contractor.

The US — which blamed that attack on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia closely associated with Iran — responded with airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 people.

In reaction, pro-Iranian militia members and others stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

The US has closely followed Soleimani’s movements over the last few months, but a US official told The Washington Post that discussion of the strike began after the contractor’s death.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suddenly canceled a planned trip to Eastern Europe, citing the need to stay in Washington “to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East.”

Pompeo wanted to be near President Donald Trump to advise him on the volatile situation, a senior US official familiar told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper then told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday that the US may conduct pre-emptive strikes against Iranian-backed militias.

“If we get word of attacks, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces, protect American lives. The game has changed,” he said.

On Friday, Esper said in a statement: “Gen. Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” he added.

The Pentagon has not gone into specifics about Friday’s strike using an MQ-9 Reaper drone, though it has made clear President Trump gave the order to carry it out.

Missiles fired by the drone struck a two-vehicle convoy on a road leading to the Baghdad International Airport, according to reports.

Soleimani — who commanded the elite Quds Force, a branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — was obliterated in the attack, as was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Iraqi, largely pro-Iran, paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi.

Hamid Mousavi, a political science professor at the University of Tehran, said the assassination stunned many Iranians who revered the military leader.

“It would be akin to Iran assassinating the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Mousavi told NPR. “Essentially, it’s an act of war.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the killing “an act of international terrorism,” saying Washington “bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised a “harsh retaliation” for the US, while President Hassan Rouhani described the strike as a “heinous crime” for which the Islamic Republic will seek revenge.

Among those who backed Trump’s decision to order the strike was his former hawkish national security adviser John Bolton.

“Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide,” Bolton said in a tweet.

“Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran,” he added.

With Post wires