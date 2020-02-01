the-eu-27-speak:-adopted-londoners-tell-us-why-breaking-up-is-hard-to-do

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Austria

Aurelia Seidlhofer



Aurelia Seidlhofer, 29, debt reporter

European friends think the UK’s a bit crazy now. It was seen as reasonable, but the chaos has changed that. I once declined to continue dating a guy because he voted Brexit. Luckily, most Londoners are Remainers.

Belgium

Fabienne Pasquion



Fabienne Pasquion, 46, freelance PR consultant

My mental wellbeing suffered in the months following the referendum. I felt a sense of grieving for the country which had been my home for more than 20 years. The nationalist and racist rhetoric has scared me. Mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and being granted settled status all helped.

Bulgaria

Alena Ivanova



Alena Ivanova, 32, charity worker

My colleagues baked me a “F*** Brexit” cake for my birthday, which I loved. The thing I worry about is the lack of physical documentation to prove settled or pre-settled status. With the Windrush generation, there were physical records and they got destroyed. We have nothing, and I’m anxious about how safe our data is.

Croatia

Zvonimir Zavacki



Zvonimir Zavacki, 49, cybersecurity professional

I applied for settled status after the early system difficulties, and I was really surprised

by the easy and smooth process. I got pre-settled status in a day. Some of the investors I know decided to cancel moving to London, while others are preparing their exit strategy.

Cyprus

Andreas Adamides



Andreas Adamides, 44, CEO of meeting app CatchApp

I come from a country that has been forever divided. Initially, Brexit felt like déjà vu. However, I now believe that Britain will move forward in an agile way, making fast decisions that are good for business and the economy.

Czech Republic

Dominika Matuskova



Dominika Matuskova, 27, tour guide and office administrator

I came to the UK for the “big world” experience in 2015 and found a job in two days. The Brexit vote left me stunned; I felt quite unwanted. Recently my partner and

I came to the conclusion that a post-Brexit UK is not the country we want to start a family in, so this year we’re planning our own personal Brexit.

Denmark

Henrik Torp



Henrik Torp, 45, makeup artist for Kay Burley

It’s a bit like after a breakup: you need to keep working, keep your head above it and take things one day at a time. I’ve been approved for settled status now, which I’m very pleased about. I’m worried about my taxes. I’m self-employed and work in Denmark and London, so once the UK is out of the EU my tax bill is going to be much harder to figure out.

Estonia

Janek Valgepea



Janek Valgepea, 25, facilities and IT support manager

I am concerned that I have no proof of residence on paper. Last autumn I was looking for a new room to rent in London, and it was the first time that hardly anyone bothered to respond to my ​SpareRoom messages. After two weeks I decided to change my name from Janek to Jay, and after that I started receiving responses. In places where I revealed my nationality, I was told I may not be the right fit.

Finland

Eeva Lehtonen



Eeva Lehtonen, 26, MA student and communications assistant

I think it’s valid to say pre-Brexit Britain was a different place. It feels like most of my EU friends are leaving. I’m glad that all the UK cities I have lived in — Glasgow, Cambridge and London — have been very pro-EU, so I’ve not experienced having anything negative said to my face.

France

Cedric Previtali



Cedric Previtali, 42, head of IT services

I arrived in the UK in 2003 with broken English and a £50 note in my pocket. Seventeen years on, I am a homeowner and a father.

Unless they physically bring me back to my country, I’ll be here for the next 10 years. My British son is nine and needs stability. He recently told me that he is English, even though his mum is originally from eastern Europe and I am French. I didn’t argue — I want him to have roots somewhere he feels he belongs, and London is a great place to be.

I didn’t even realise Brexit was happening this week. That’s how much interest I have in the subject.

Germany

Julian Laufs



Julian Laufs, 26, ​PhD candidate at UCL Jill Dando Institute of Security and Crime Science

Thankfully my university offered some Android phones and lots of good advice on how to deal with applications. Should I stay? One of the biggest issues is that a lot of EU research grants will in the future go somewhere else. It’s not just about money but collaborating with other institutions and researchers across Europe.

Greece

Alex Papasotiriou



Alex Papasotiriou, 29, immigration barrister

I’ve been granted settled status, but I was lucky to have chosen a profession that meant I was familiar with immigration law and processes. Let’s not forget the Windrush scandal.

In the absence of a physical document verifying settled status, how can someone, following Brexit, satisfy prospective employers or landlords, who may not make the effort to verify their status online?

Hungary

Gabor Csete



Gabor Csete, 32, brewer at Beavertown

Our newborn daughter is the most important element for my partner and I. We love living in London but will move if we have to. I’ve lived in the UK for eight years and gaining settled status was straightforward. The only thing that changed is the behaviour of some people. In Kent, a man shouted “Go home f***ing immigrants”, but I just laughed. In London people are open-minded.

Ireland

Katie O’Houlihan



Katie O’Houlihan, 24, masters student

We don’t need to apply for settled status because we’re protected by the Common Travel Area agreement, independently of the EU. Under it, Irish and British citizens have the right to live, work, study and travel within the area and enjoy certain associated rights such as access to healthcare, social housing, welfare support and voting in certain elections.

Italy

Elettra Scrivo



Elettra Scrivo, 23, masters student

I found the process of applying for pre-settled status very long and irritating. I had to borrow someone’s Android phone as the app didn’t work on iPhones, which already made the process longer than it should have been. Thankfully I have a friend who works [in immigration services] helping EU nationals with applications.

Latvia

Darja Vodchica



Darja Vodchica, 32, au pair and student

I took time off to go back to Latvia when my mum fell ill, so I’m in the habit of travelling back and forth out of Britain. She died last year, which was awful. I feel like Britain is home because I’ve lived here for 12 years. You can feel the changes at the airport, with staff asking if I’d travelled for tourism, or if I lived here, and where I’d lived for the last five years.

Lithuania

Dalia Asanaviciute



Dalia Asanaviciute, 44, manager of Dziugas UK Ltd

I’ve become a bit of a news buff, posting news online to people in the Lithuanian community group with only basic English, so they’re up to date with Brexit. I have friends who have lived here for 15 years; suddenly I see their Facebook profile picture is them in Vilnius with a caption “I’m home!”. As a single mother of two, I’m not exactly lonelier, but it is sad.

Luxembourg

Max Mausen



Max Mausen, 29, freelance musician

I rely heavily on travelling between countries for my work, performing throughout Europe. I’ve already noticed some concert organisers being more cautious when booking musicians from the UK. Most of my family live in Luxembourg and Holland, so it’s worrying to know it will be harder to see them, especially at short notice.

Malta

Matthew Vella



Matthew Vella, 28, designer

Something as simple as getting settled status made me feel more calm, as it means I’m allowed to stay in the country for another five years. Another element is the number of other European individuals I know living in London who all share similar concerns about the consequences of Brexit.

Netherlands

Nora Sewuster



Nora Sewuster, 25, tech salesperson

Being in software sales, I have found it amusing and frustrating that I couldn’t even download the settlement app on my iPhone. It has been a faff. I’m very worried about the economy of the UK, and the whole Brexit process has made me realise there are plenty of other good places to live.

Poland

Łukasz Marek Sielski



Łukasz Marek Sielski, 35, IT consultant

I’ve spent hours trying to learn my rights. I have settled status, but my three-year-old son’s situation is unknown, as you need to have lived here for five years. The guidelines say children born to parents settled here must apply, but the Home Office hasn’t replied to my query.

Portugal

Carlota Lança de Morais



Carlota Lança de Morais, 24, nanny

I found the post-Brexit process straightforward. I was granted limited leave to remain in the United Kingdom, also known as pre-settled status. I can continue to work in the UK, use the NHS, continue to study if I desire to do so, access public funds if I’m eligible, and travel freely in and out of the UK.

Romania

Andrei Dinca



Andrei Dinca, 28, language company manager

My settled status application only took me about 10 minutes to complete, and I received confirmation the next morning. It was a relief and definitely made me feel a bit more welcome here. My wife and I have talked about moving to another country, but for the time being we’ll just wait and see what happens. Brexit is an incredible mistake and I hope that it can be rectified in a generation or two.

Slovakia

Julia Kozakova



Julia Kozakova, 21, student

I came to the UK in September to study at SOAS University of London. My father didn’t want me to come here because of Brexit, but I didn’t really believe it would happen. I’ve applied for settled status, and I’m waiting to hear the result. I’m just hoping there won’t be any tangible or aggressive changes for those of us living here from abroad.

Slovenia

Miha Smirnov Oštir



Miha Smirnov Oštir, 27, piano teacher

I love living in London, so the thought of moving is out of the question. I still feel very welcomed in this country and I think the UK is always going to be a desirable place to live, with a lot of opportunities.

Spain

Pablo Gonzalez-Iglesias



Pablo Gonzalez-Iglesias, 30, co-founder and CEO of marketplace app Vendi

I tried to download the settlement app and it told me it only supported iPhone 8 or above. Being an entrepreneur is stressful, and throwing Brexit into the mix has been an added stress bomb.

Sweden

Linda Konde



Linda Konde, 32, editor

I didn’t think that Brexit would actually go ahead. Maybe I was just trying to keep hope alive because I didn’t agree with it. After five years in London and making the city my home, I worried about having to move to another country, but luckily it hasn’t really affected me. But you never know.