‘the-eternals’-star-teases-“the-most-epic”-marvel-movie-yet

One of the stars of the upcoming superhero movie The Eternals has called it “the most epic” Marvel movie yet.

Kumail Nanjiani will appear in the movie from the comic book studio, which is set for release later this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: “It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story but, in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies.

“And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

The Eternals will be set after Avengers: Endgame and will see an immortal alien race created by the Celestials – who have lived in secret for over 7000 years – coming together to protect humanity from the Deviants.

Nanjiani is set to play Kingo, a cosmic-powered Eternal, in the movie. Alongside him, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and more will also appear.

Speaking of the diverse cast, Nanjiani said: “I was on set shooting, and the director showed me just a still of all of us together in the scene… We all look so different. It’s me and [Ma Dong-seok, who will play Gilgamesh] and Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.”

The Eternals will be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020.

Last year, Marvel producer Trinh Tran spoke about the studio’s desire to produce another film on the level of Infinity War and Endgame.

“Over 10 years ago, it’s always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level,” Tran said. “We didn’t know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it’s incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that.

“Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have.”