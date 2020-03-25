the-elton-john-hosted-‘iheart-living-room-concert’-will-feature-billie-eilish-and-more

All sorts of events have been canceled or postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, and one of those was the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show was supposed to air this weekend, but now the iHeartRadio folks have come up with something else to fill that time slow: Elton John (who turns 73 years old today) will host the benefit special Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, which airs on Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. EST (on Fox, of course).

The commercial-free program is set to feature Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, “and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.” Aside from the performances, the show will also “pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.” Additionally, viewers will be encouraged to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation in their efforts to help pandemic victims and first responders.

It is set to be a busy stretch for Eilish: The day after her iHeart performance, she will appear on the similarly themed Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.

