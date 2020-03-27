the-easy-at-home-root-cover-up-jennifer-lopez-uses-according-to-her-stylist

The omnilateral pause on all salon-based beauty routines during self-isolation has been a humbling experience, to say the least. Our aggrieved nails are a shell of their former, gel-coated selves (though we’re taking solace in this no-polish polish) and we’re frantically Googling solutions for our overgrown brows.

If we were at all concerned about our roots growing out (which seems to be happening in hyperspeed, for some reason), those worries have been put to rest. Thanks, of course, to Jennifer Lopez. According to Lopez’s stylist, Chris Appleton — who’s also behind some of the best hair looks from Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa — all it takes to blend new growth with the rest of your length is a $35 product that does all the work for you.

Appleton uses Color Wow Root Cover Up to seamlessly refresh Lopez’s roots as well as to blend extensions, make her hairline appear fuller, and even perk up her highlights. The powder acts as a concealer for off-tone hair and is just as easy to remove as it is to apply, meaning you don’t have to worry about any self-inflicted hair-ror stories while responsibly distancing from your own stylist.

The powder, which is water and sweat-resistant and can be removed with shampoo, is designed to cover both grays and roots, while imparting a natural, dimensional glimmer. The product’s many satisfied reviewers have described it as “completely natural,” “a perfect match,” and “unaffected by humidity and rainy FL weather.” The powder comes in eight shades to allow for the closest match to a spectrum of hair colors and includes an applicator brush and mirrored case for easy at-home and on-the-go touch-ups.

Shop the Lopez-worthy root cover-up at Dermstore for just $35.

Shop now: $35; dermstore.com