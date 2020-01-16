the-duchess-of-cambridge-admits-to-‘terrible’-mum-fail-with-eldest-son-prince-george

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared new details of her life as a mum.

Kate and husband Prince William are parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 21 months.

Speaking during their official visit to Bradford earlier this week, Kate revealed that she had suffered something of a mum fail with her eldest son.

Kate tried to knit George a jumper but had a bit of a mum fail (Credit Splash News)

It happened when her first-born was just a baby.

Read more: Prince William rules out having more children with “broody” Kate

Speaking to a group of local women during her official royal engagement, Kate shared a story about her unsuccessful attempts to knit Prince George a jumper.

She said: “When I first had George, I thought I’d knit him a very special jumper.”

When I first had George, I thought I’d knit him a very special jumper. It looked terrible so I gave up.

However, the mum of three revealed things didn’t quite go to plan.

“I got halfway down this pattern, it looked so terrible I gave up,” she admitted.

The duchess also likes to bake birthday cakes for George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Splash News)

Kate also revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, is growing up fast.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong rubbishes claims Ant McPartlin has agreed to £31m divorce settlement

One onlooker revealed: “She said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby.”

They added: “She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

Kate revealed Louis is growing up fast (Credit: Splash News)

Baking queen Mary Berry recently revealed that Kate is just like any other “normal mum”.

She said that the duchess likes to bake her kids’ birthday cakes herself.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.