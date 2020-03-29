the-dream-&-sean-garrett-just-proved-why-they’re-the-biggest-songwriters-in-the-game

Songwriters The-Dream & Sean Garrett just reminded us why they’re the biggest songwriters in the game after their beat battle which aired on Instagram Live last night.

Swizz Beatz took to his Instagram last week to announce the event. “Me and my brother decided to show respect to the songwriters tonight,” he said, adding, “This one is going to be Crazyyyyy hits only … Who do you have winning?”

Both songwriters dished out their best works (and faces mostly courtesy of Garrett), and the battle was peppered with familiar hits from JAY-Z, Jay Electronica, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and lots of Beyoncé. One Twitter user even commented, “All I know from this Dream vs Sean Garrett battle is they’ll be forever eating off of those Beyoncé royalties and splits. #investment.”

While the battle went live on IG, Twitter had the best reactions. Check out what the internet is saying about the epic battle last night.

So Dream and Sean Garrett pretty much wrote everything, huh?

— Boatlift Baby (@ChicoHimself) March 29, 2020

All I know from this Dream vs Sean Garrett battle is they’ll be forever eating off of those Beyoncé royalties and splits. #investment

— Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) March 29, 2020

insane how sean garrett and the dream connect to their femininity and write from a women’s perspective and have made absolute unadulterated smashes

— S E V N 🔗 (@SEVNTHOMAS) March 29, 2020

So Swizz and Timbaland produced all the classic Hov records.

Boi-1da and Hit-Boy produced all the classic Drake records.

Sean Garrett and Dream wrote all the classic Beyonce records.

Gotta love it.

— Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) March 29, 2020

