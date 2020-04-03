the-doors-of-stone-:-the-third-volume-of-“the-kingkiller-chronicles”.-everything-you-need-to-know!

The Kingkiller Chronicles is a fantasy series by American writer Patrick Rothfuss. The first two books were The Name of the Wind was published in 2007, and The Wise Man’s Fear was published in 2011. The third and last volume is called The Doors of Stone.

The Chronicle narrates the story of an Adventurer and musician named Kvothe. The story is narrated from a third-person perspective. And also, Kvothe telling his life story to a transcriber in the first person. Both readers and critics praised both the first and the second book. The first book The Name of the Wind was recorded in the New York Times smash hit too.

The Doors of Stone Release Date

As for the third volume, The Doors of Stone, it is not yet known when it will release. It was expected to published by 2019, but it didn’t happen. It became the most awaited book by the readers and is hoped to come out by August for sure. Although Rothfuss is busy with his other famous series Rick and Monty. So it is hard to say whether Rothfuss has dates for the publishers of The Chronicles.

The Doors of Stone Plot

As the Kingkiller Chronicles revolves around the story of Kvothe, so it is easy to assume that it will be the main plot, among others. In the first book, it narrated the first day of the meeting at Waystone Inn. In the second book, it shows the oral autobiography of Kvothe.

But in the third book, it is being predicted that the story of Kvothe will come to an end and finalize it. But it is more fun to actually read the story other than just theorizing different scenarios!