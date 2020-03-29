the-doors-of-stone:-is-the-final-book-of-the-kingkiller-chronicles-out?-get-all-the-updates

The third and final book of the Kingkiller Chronicles is finally set to release, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The release date has not yet been announced, though there has been a lot of speculation as to whether a date that was recently leaked. If the rumors are true, readers can expect to get the novel in their hands by August 2020.

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a fantasy series written by Patrick Rothfuss, which tells the story of an adventurer and a musician named Kvothe. The story is told from a third-person perspective and mostly consists of Kvothe narrating his life to a transcriber in the first person. The first two books of the three-part series, The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear, were released in 2007 and 2011 respectively. The series has sold over 10 million copies collectively.

Just before the publication of the initial novel ‘The Name of the Wind’, Rothfuss had expressed that he had ‘The Doors of Stone” in mind as the title for the third book. As he had already written the entire trilogy as a single story, he is now reviewing the plot to ensure that it is as satisfying as a separate story for the third book.

Spoilers and Plot

The book will conclude the arc begun in The Name of the Wind. It will cover the third and final day of the story as connected to Chronicler, concluding ‘Kvothe’s story” and the plot that begun in The Name of the Wind. In an interview at the 2011 Worldcon, Rothfuss explained that the book would involve “a lot more traveling” and also explain Kvothe’s story and how it got to where he is now. Rothfuss also revealed that the plot will pan out over three cities in the novel.

The final book may be the most awaited book of the series and fans might have to wait just a little longer to get their hands on it.