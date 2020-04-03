the-doctors-have-discovered-an-unusual-symptoms-in-coronavirus-patients,-which-can’t-be-ignored

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected around 204 countries worldwide with more than one million confirmed cases in a span of just three months since the first case was reported in China back in January. The deadly virus has reportedly killed 53,218 people globally and still, thousands are in critical condition.

The symptoms of the coronavirus disease are basically—cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and tiredness—same as the other viral infections like cold or the flu. While the number of people getting exposed to the virus has tremendously increased, various unlikely and unusual symptoms also started to pop up. The researchers already proved that the virus can infect the olfactory tissue, which directly means that the patient losses the ability to smell and taste.

The reports showing that a patient had an altered mental state and seizures before testing positive for the coronavirus, claims that the virus can trigger neurological complications in some patients while some may be susceptible to multiple neurological symptoms. Most of the cases that reported patients developing neurological symptoms were the people of the age group above 60 years. The doctors believed those signs might be due to their old age and underlying disease until various cases emerged showing abnormal neurological afflictions to the people under 60.

A patient in her late 50s visited the hospital in Detroit claiming that she had a headache. She later tested positive for the coronavirus but before her results came out, she became less responsive to the doctors treating her. After a thorough examination and brain scan, her brains showed swelling and disturbing inflammation with cells of several regions being dead.

Not only in the US, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and China also reported similar cases in which neurological disorders were observed. There is no reliable research on whether coronavirus can attack the nervous system or not. However, some studies mentioned that the coronavirus (not exactly COVID 19) isn’t only limited to harm the respiratory tract but can attack the nervous system in the long run.

Various health authorities and doctors have now requested the medical personnel to test for coronavirus at least once before treating neurological diseases. Swab Test, Nasal aspirate, Tracheal aspirate, and Sputum Test are the most significant tests to carry coronavirus diagnosis.