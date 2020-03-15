The Darkest Mind 2: What’s The Update On Release Date Amid Corona Virus Fears

The Darkest Minds is a sci-fi thriller film. It is based on Alexandra Bracken’s novel of the same name. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is the director of the film.
The cast include Amandla Stenberg, Gwendoline Christie, Harris Dickinson, Mandy Moore.
The first instalment of the movie dropped in the theaters on 3 August, 2018. The movie garnered worldwide praise even though it was not critically acclaimed. It did a business of $41.1 million worldwide and had a $34 million budget, which makes it a sleeper hit! It holds a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDB, which makes it just watchable
Now the million dollar question is that if there will be a sequel of The Darkest Mind or not amid Corona Virus!
Will There Be a second instalment Of The Darkest Minds franchise?
As of now nothing official has been announced, but director Jennifer Yuh Nelson previously mentioned the possibility of the sequel that she would be more than happy to direct.
There is very little chance of making a sequel as the movie performed very poorly at the box office and that too amid the havoc that corona virus is creating!
Cast Of The Darkest Mind 2
If the sequel happens in the future, then these stars will appear in it:
- Amandla Stenberg as Ruby Daly
- Mandy Moore as Cate
- Bradley Whitford as President Gray
- Patrick Gibson as Clancy Gray
- Skylan Brooks as Chubs:
- Miya Cech as Zu
- Gwendoline Christie as Lady Jane
Plot of the Darkest Minds
The story of The Darkest Mind revolves around a group of young kids who upon being gifted with superpower get into trouble and are escaping from the government.
The film is inspired by the first of four novels of Alexandra Bracken and also the movie finishes by so many twists and turns.
So if a sequel does happens, it will be based on the other part of the novel of Bracken and follow the events that take place after the first movie!
I am a Calcutta-based freelance entertainment writer, with a focus on television and film. In addition to being a content writer, I’m a student of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Calcutta. I have had bylines at The Statesman. I am enormously passionate about the art of storytelling in all forms.