The Darkest Mind 2: What’s The Update On Release Date Amid Corona Virus Fears

The Darkest Minds is a sci-fi thriller film. It is based on Alexandra Bracken’s novel of the same name. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is the director of the film.

The cast include Amandla Stenberg, Gwendoline Christie, Harris Dickinson, Mandy Moore.

The first instalment of the movie dropped in the theaters on 3 August, 2018. The movie garnered worldwide praise even though it was not critically acclaimed. It did a business of $41.1 million worldwide and had a $34 million budget, which makes it a sleeper hit! It holds a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDB, which makes it just watchable

Now the million dollar question is that if there will be a sequel of The Darkest Mind or not amid Corona Virus!

Source: Otakukart

Will There Be a second instalment Of The Darkest Minds franchise?

As of now nothing official has been announced, but director Jennifer Yuh Nelson previously mentioned the possibility of the sequel that she would be more than happy to direct.

There is very little chance of making a sequel as the movie performed very poorly at the box office and that too amid the havoc that corona virus is creating!

Cast Of The Darkest Mind 2

If the sequel happens in the future, then these stars will appear in it:

Amandla Stenberg as Ruby Daly

Mandy Moore as Cate

Bradley Whitford as President Gray

Patrick Gibson as Clancy Gray

Skylan Brooks as Chubs:

Miya Cech as Zu

Gwendoline Christie as Lady Jane

Plot of the Darkest Minds

The story of The Darkest Mind revolves around a group of young kids who upon being gifted with superpower get into trouble and are escaping from the government.

The film is inspired by the first of four novels of Alexandra Bracken and also the movie finishes by so many twists and turns.

So if a sequel does happens, it will be based on the other part of the novel of Bracken and follow the events that take place after the first movie!