the-dark-crystal:-age-of-resistance-season-2:-release-date,-plot-and-more!-everything-you-need-to-know!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web series. It is produced by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The series is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal. The TV series premiered on August 30, 2019. After the release of season 1, which had ten episodes.

The show became quite popular both among the fans and the critics. The showrunners have revealed that they already know how they will be ending the show. Which according to some fans, it was a hint for season 2.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date

Till now, there has been no official announcement made about the renewal of the series, so obviously, there is no release date yet. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any. The first season took 4 yrs before it released so that the same thing can happen for season 2; also, you may never know.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Plot

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2!

As the series is the prequel of the film The Dark Crystal, it has some resemblance to it. The story goes. The Gelfling race of the planet Thra becomes aware that their customarily worshiped overlords, the Skeksis are very exploitative, taxing essence suckers who are destroying their world, which is why 3 Gelflings – Rian, Brea & Deet inspire a rebellion after discovering a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens their entire planet. Taron Egerton is the voice actor for Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy, as Brea and Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet.

Now it is hard to say what the plot will be for season 2 because nothing is official yet. Nut the showrunners have said that the film won’t be a clue for season 2, so hard to say what happens. We, as fans, can guess and theories plot line till any official announcement is made.