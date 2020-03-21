‘the-daily-social-distancing-show-with-trevor-noah’-to-air-on-comedy-central-during-coronavirus-pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Three episodes in, the digital The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah is making the leap to linear television. Starting on Monday, March 23, The Daily Social Distancing Show, produced and distributed remotely, with Noah and the The Daily Show team working remotely from their homes, will air weeknights in The Daily Show‘s 11 PM time slot on Comedy Central.

Following the production shutdown of all late-night shows at the end of last week amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, late-night talk shows earlier this week started to return one by one with online videos featuring the hosts doing monologues and remote celebrity interviews from their homes. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon’s videos have migrated to TV, opening the reruns of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah launched on Wednesday, a couple of days after The Tonight Show, The Late Show and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live started their daily videos.

From the start, The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, distributed via the program’s online and social channels, was the most elaborate among its YouTube-bound late-night brethren, featuring complex editing involving numerous short clips as well as images and graphics. It has been a breakout, with the digital series amassing 3+ million viewers each after 24 hours.

Now The Daily Show is the first late0night program to forego reruns, with the goal is for new content to fill the show’s 11-11: 30 PM slot nightly. It also will continue to be available on the series’ social channels. That is expected to set a template for the the other late-night shows, which are longer in length on linear TV.

The Daily Social Distancing Show‘s digital editions have varied in length between 12-18 min (with no commercials), so expanding the episodes won’t be a stretch. The show also tested monologues, a celebrity interview and pieces with correspondents over the last three nights. Moving forward, Noah will also continue to remind his viewers to consider donating anything possible to help children in need by supporting the charities No Kid Hungry and City Harvest.

Over the three digital editions, The Daily Show has covered an Italian success story, the closing of the U.S.-Canada border, America’s governors taking matters into their own hands amid President Trump’s misinformation and spring breakers insisting on partying. Plus Daily Show Correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White have checked in from their own living rooms. Jaboukie was concerned about his elderly boss (Trevor) and Roy was interrupted by his screaming toddler as he discussed test access for A-listers. Roy also conducted a virtual interview with an NYC physician about the current shortage of medical masks. (You can watch the Friday edition below)

In addition to The Daily Social Distancing Show, the show has been churning out digital-only content through its various social channels. Trevor has given viewers an inside look as he prepped for self quarantine – singing from his balcony (more than once) and cleaning his home. The Correspondents have joined in as well – Roy Wood Jr. reviewed pandemic movies, trading insider Michael Kosta gave stock tips, and together, Roy and Kosta played Trump’s Best Words Bracket.

Trevor Noah is Host, Writer and Executive Producer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Jen Flanz as Executive Producer and Showrunner, and Jill Katz as Executive Producer. Justin Melkmann is Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn is Producer. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.