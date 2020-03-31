the-cw-sets-summer-premiere-dates-for-‘masters-of-illusion’,-‘penn-&-teller:-fool-us’,-‘bulletproof’-&-‘burden-of-truth’

The CW is looking ahead to sunnier days, setting season premiere dates for a quartet of its summer series: the unscripted Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us and dramas Burden of Truth and Bulletproof.

Season 7 of the magic-themed Masters of Illusion will appear at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, while the show-us-what-you-got magic series Penn & Teller: Fool Us kicks of its seventh run on Monday, June 22.

Kristin Kreuk is back for Season 3 of the legal drama Burden of Truth at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, with the sophomore season of Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, launches on Wednesday, June 17.

Here are details of all four shows from the CW:

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, the series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. Masters of Illusion is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz and co-EP Jim Romanovich.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

A one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller and hosted by Alyson Hannigan. On each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. It is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

BULLETPROOF

Follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common – they are cool, smart and unapologetically street-wise and tough. But even more, they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Season Two of Bulletproof sees Bishop and Pike dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of ‘cat and mouse’ with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the UK. Their chase for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything – including their police badges – to succeed. Bulletproof is from Vertigo Films in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, with executive producers Allan Niblo, Nick Love, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters. It was co-funded by Sky Studios.

BURDEN OF TRUTH

As Season 3 begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm: Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt. Falling in love is frightening. Love makes you vulnerable, and for both Billy and Joanna, vulnerability is terrifying. They’re together, but they’re not all in. Any good lawyer knows that you always need to have an exit clause. Burden of Truth is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Linda Pope and Kreuk.