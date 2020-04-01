The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Burden of Truth, Bulletproof, Masters of Illusion, and More

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
the-cw-sets-summer-premiere-dates-for-burden-of-truth,-bulletproof,-masters-of-illusion,-and-more

Now Playing
Supernatural Stars Reveal 3 Favorite Moments Ever

Next Up
Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

Some good news amidst everything: TV is still (mostly) happening! The CW is here to remind us of that, and also of summer in general, with its announcement of its summer lineup. Spoiler: Things are going to get magical.Masters of Illusion will return for its sixth season on Friday, May 15 at 8/7c with not one, but two new episodes jam-packed with mystifying surprises. Legal drama Burden of Truth kicks off its third season on Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c. However, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday, June 17 to see the season two premiere of the British crime show Bulletproof, at 9/8c.

If you want to fill your summer months with something a little lighter, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is serving up its specific brand of silly improv on Monday, June 22 at 8/7c, followed by Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 9/8c. In the Dark Replaces Legacies on The CW’s New Spring ScheduleSee The CW’s full summer premiere schedule below:

Friday, May 158/7c: Masters of Illusion (season premiere)8: 30/7: 30c: Masters of Illusion (special original episode)Thursday, May 218/7c: Burden of Truth (season premiere) 9/8c: In the Dark(original episode)Wednesday, June 179/8c: Bulletproof (season premiere)Monday, June 228/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (original episode)8: 30/7: 30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore episode)9/8c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) Kristin Keuk, Burden of TruthPhoto: ÃÂ©2018 Cause One Productions Inc, THE CW

You May Also Like

tom-brady-and-peyton-manning-may-be-involved-in-a-second-tiger-phil-golf-match

Tom Brady And Peyton Manning May Be Involved In A Second Tiger-Phil Golf Match

doctor-strange-2:-what-we-know-so-far-about-the-multiverse-of-madness

🔥Doctor Strange 2: What We Know So Far About The Multiverse Of Madness🔥

shazam!-director-gives-update-about-the-sequel

🔥Shazam! Director Gives Update About The Sequel🔥

how-to-tell-the-difference-between-coronavirus-symptoms-and-allergies

How to Tell the Difference Between Coronavirus Symptoms and Allergies

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *