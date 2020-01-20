the-crown’s-emma-corrin-transforms-into-princess-diana-for-iconic-scene

The Crown’s Emma Corrin continues to blow fans away with her uncanny resemblance to the late Princess Diana as she recreated an iconic royal moment for season four of the award-winning Netflix drama.

The 24-year-old Pennyworth star was pictured outside the Savoy to film a scene set at Barnados Champion Children Awards while wearing a similar gown to the floral Catherine Walker one famously worn by Diana to the ceremony in the late ’80s.

The late princess – revered for her philanthropy and humanitarian work – served as president of the Barnados charity from 1984 to 1996.

Emma also wore her hair in bouffant crop and was photographed giving the crowd a regal wave and a shy smile in the manner of Princess Diana.

The actress was recently seen filming scenes in Malaga, Spain, with onscreen husband Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles. She was spotted wearing a pink polka dot dress paired with a statement fascinator — nearly identical to the fashionable look the late royal wore during her 1983 tour of Australia with Charles.

Speaking about being cast in the Netflix drama, Emma said: ‘I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal.

‘Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

‘To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice.’

Tobias Menzies – who replaced Matt Smith as Prince Philip in season three – recently said of Emma’s casting (via Harper’s Bazaar): ‘Emma has arrived as Diana and she’s already uncanny and it’s really exciting. It’s really interesting with series four because you can really feel the younger generation taking over the show.

‘It’s fascinating to see the start of the Diana story, but it’s so hard not to view it though the incredibly tragic lens that you know it’s heading towards. The natural Greek tragedy of it is so heartbreaking.’

Peter Morgan’s upcoming season will be set in the late 1970s to early 1980s, and along with Princess Diana, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, will also be introduced as a prominent new character.

The Crown season 4 will launch on Netflix later this year.





