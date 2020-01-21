the-crown-viewing-figures-revealed:-73-million-households-watch-royal-drama

Netflix has lifted the veil of secrecy over viewing figures for The Crown, revealing that nearly half of its subscribers have watched the show.

In total, 73 million of the 158 million households with a Netflix account have seen the royal drama.

The third series, starring Olivia Colman as the Queen, was watched by 21 million households in its first four weeks – 40 per cent up on the same period for series two – despite some viewers suggesting that Colman paled in comparison to her predecessor, Claire Foy.

Netflix hailed the figures as a major success. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said: “Seventy-three million households around the world have made The Crown part of the global cultural zeitgeist.

“Thanks to creator and writer Peter Morgan and a phenomenal cast and crew, the show’s popularity grows with each new season and, as the recent SAG and Golden Globe Awards demonstrate, its quality remains unsurpassed.”