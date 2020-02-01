the-crown-to-end-after-series-five-as-imelda-staunton-is-confirmed-as-new-queen

Netflix‘s The Crown will end after five series, creator Peter Morgan has confirmed.

Imelda Staunton is set to take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II for the fifth and final series.

The show, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth, had been expected to run for six series, but Morgan said he had found the “perfect time and place to stop.”

“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

He added that he was “absolutely thrilled” to see Staunton “taking The Crown into the 21st century.”

Staunton said she felt “genuinely honoured” to be joining the show “and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” she said. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

“I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Netflix’s Vice President for Original Content Cindy Holland said: “The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success.

“It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world.

“I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.”​​