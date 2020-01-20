Netflix has cast unknown actress Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana in The Crown – and she looks identical to the late royal in the latest photos from the set.

Showrunners are said to have advertised for a “staggeringly talented young actress” to play the Princess of Wales from the age of 18 and 22 and were left “captivated” by Emma, 24, when she auditioned, reports The Sun.

Emma has now begun filming her scenes as Princess Diana, who will be introduced to the show in season 4.

The Crown’s creator, Peter Morgan, said of the actress: “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer.

“As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

media_camera Princess Diana at a performance of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum in 1989. Picture: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In The Crown, new stars take on the roles of members of the royal family at different stages of their lives.

It jumps forward in time every two seasons.

Season 3 debuted last year, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over Claire Foy’s role of Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Phillip.

Helena Bonham Carter also joined as Princess Margaret.

The season focused on the terms of Prime Minister Howard Wilson – 1964-1970 and 1974-1976 – and the fourth series will centre around Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Diana.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos previously revealed that he planned for the show to run for six seasons in total, covering the Queen’s entire life.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as The Crown star is Di lookalike in latest pics