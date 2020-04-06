the-crown-season-4:-release-date,-cast-and-plot-of-the-historical-drama

After three successful seasons, fans are excited to know the release date of The Crown Season 4. Viewers want to know when they will get the experience of the Royal family of British again, The Crown series is based on the play ‘The Audience’.

The Crown is a historical drama Show, hovering around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. All three seasons have been released and are available on Netflix. It is directed by Peter Morgan and produced by Sony Pictures television.

Season 1 of The Crown was released in the year 2016. Season 2 and 3 were broadcasted in the year 2017 and 2019. As Production of Season 4 was started before the launch of Season 3, so it is expected that Season 4 will be released in November or December of 2020.

Who will feature in The Crown Season 4:

Following are the actors, we will be seeing in the upcoming Season 4. The major role of Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Olivia Colman and Josh O’Conner will be seen as Prince Charles. Tobias Menzies as Princess Anne and Helena Bonham Carter will be presented as Princess Margaret. We can also expect some new faces for new roles as the story takes up a new era.

Expected Plot of The Crown Season 4:

Season 1 depicts a period of Queen Elizabeth and Philip. It covers the marriage of Duke of Edinburg in 1947 to the disintegration of Princess Margaret’s engagement to Group Captain Peter in 1955. The second season covers the period starting from the Suez crisis in 1956 to dismissal of PM Harold Macmillan in the year 1963. Season 3 covers the period between 1964 and 1977, where Harold become prime Minister.

Season 4 will show a period from 1977 to the year 1990, In season four, we will see Margaret Thatcher’s premiership and start of Lady Diana Spencer. The show has a great path to cover ahead of itself. Hope this season too pleases the audience.