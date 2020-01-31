The cool south of the river spot with London's largest outdoor pool

Two long-standing, vibrant indoor markets are helping Tooting to buck the trend of declining high streets and turning the south London neighbourhood into a cool place to live — even attracting Clapham and Balham residents to migrate down the Northern line for a night out.

Home to a real mix of tenants, Tooting Market and nearby Broadway Market are the places to go for everything from fruit and vegetables, bolts of fabric and luggage, to new and exciting food stalls that take visitors on a trip around the culinary world with offerings from Mexico, Spain, Thailand, France, Guyana, South Africa and Venezuela.

Guidebook publisher Lonely Planet even listed the markets as one of the “Top 10 Coolest Place to visit in the World”.

Lettings manager Ashley Harris, at estate agents Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward, has been letting homes in Tooting for five years and admits to a massive addiction to the markets. “I am in there at least once a week. Last Thursday it was sushi. The week before it was a fish restaurant and before that it was tacos.”

She says the success of the markets has made a big difference to Tooting’s popularity.

Tooting has roads of Victorian and Edwardian houses of varying sizes; the wild open space of Tooting Bec Common; London’s largest outdoor swimming pool, Tooting Bec Lido, open to hardy coldwater swimmers all year round; excellent schools and access via the Northern line Tube to the West End and the City.

It is also home to one of the most extraordinary buildings in south London, the Granada Tooting in Mitcham Road.

As Britain’s only Grade I-listed purpose-built cinema, it ranks among the nation’s top 5,000 buildings. Yet it remains largely unknown except to its loyal band of bingo fans who can play almost round the clock at what is now Gala Bingo Tooting.

The architectural writer Ian Nairn said of the Thirties-built Art Deco edifice: “Miss the Tower of London if you have to, but don’t miss this.”

The astonishing medieval interior is the work of the Russian émigré theatre director and designer Theodore Komisarjevsky (1882-1954) who was briefly married to the actress Dame Peggy Ashcroft.

From the era of giant dream palaces, the Granada Tooting opened in 1931 as part of the Granada chain built up by entrepreneur Sidney Bernstein, whose later TV enterprises became the foundation for ITV.

Komisarjevsky’s magpie interiors at the Granada Tooting borrowed from the architecture of English and European cathedrals and churches, all embellished with gold leaf.

There are murals of troubadours and wimpled damsels and the first-floor hall of mirrors is a dazzling, arcaded looking-glass cloister.

Estate agent Antony May of Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward describes the district as a hard sell but says all the food offerings in the two markets have made it much more appealing, while word of mouth means friends are following friends here.

You’ll find mainly of Victorian and Edwardian semi-detached and terrace houses in Tooting (Daniel Lynch)

Tooting is six miles south-west of central London with Balham and Clapham to the north; Streatham to the east; Mitcham and Colliers Wood to the south and Wimbledon to the west.

The property scene

Tooting is made up mainly of Victorian and Edwardian semi-detached and terrace houses, with the most expensive on the Heaver Estate. Red-brick Edwardian homes here include double-fronted houses with ironwork balconies and carved brickwork, some with views over Tooting Bec Common.

The most expensive house currently for sale on the Heaver Estate is a six-bedroom three-storey house with a 61ft garden in Drakefield Road. A six-bedroom double-fronted house in Dalebury Road is £2.85 million.

Unlike Balham and Clapham, families looking for a project can still find homes to do up in Tooting.

Doer-uppers off the High Street in Trevelyan Road and Sellincourt Road sell for £800,000 to £850,000, then for £950,000 to £1 million once extended into the loft and side return.

Tooting’s other favoured area is Furzedown, south of the town centre between Rectory Lane and Mitcham Lane, where there are larger Edwardian houses close to the popular comprehensive school, Graveney. A three-bedroom house in Nimrod Road is for sale for £875,000.

Those looking for value for money opt for Totterdown Fields, a former London County Council garden estate of 1,261 homes off Upper Tooting Road, where there are smaller houses of between 450sq ft and 750sq ft. A two-bedroom house in Coteford Street is for sale for £525,000.

Another pocket of value can be found in the so-called “ABC roads”.

These are Ascot, Boscombe and Cromer Roads, found off London Road close to Tooting station, from where Thameslink trains go to City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras International. A five-bedroom house in Gunton Road is for sale for £765,000.

New-build homes

Tooting’s largest upcoming development is Springfield Village, which will transform the Springfield Hospital site on the corner of Burntwood Lane and Beechcroft Road into a new neighbourhood.

There’s to be a new £150 million in-patient facility for the South West London & St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, to be built by Robert McAlpine, with 839 new homes by Barratt, restoration of the heritage buildings as a new primary school, plus a 32-acre park.

The Tramyard (tramyard-balham.co.uk) from developer Joseph Homes in Balham High Road is the nearest large development selling now.

On the site of a former tram depot, there are 70 flats and duplexes including five lower-cost homes.

One-bedroom flats start at £499,995, with two-bedroom flats at £695,000 and three-bedroom flats at £890,000. Call 020 8712 2918.

Bedford House, also in Balham High Road, is a scheme of 52 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, of which 11 are affordable, from award-winning developer Ipsus.

These homes are ready to move into and there are 14 two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat remaining. Prices start at £660,000. Call Savills on 020 3430 6920.

Graveney Mews is a development by Rocco Homes of 10 houses and four flats in Inglemere Road close to Tooting station.

Two-bedroom houses start at £649,950 and three-bedroom houses start at £730,000. Call Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward (020 3993 3905).

Renting

A main driver of the rental market is St George’s Hospital, with nurses and medical students looking in summer for shared houses ready for the autumn term.

Staying power: Tooting has many long-standing families. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan grew up here as did the current MP Rosena Allin-Khan, who is running for deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Postcode

SW17 is the Tooting postcode.

Best roads

Anywhere on the Heaver Estate. In central Tooting, estate agent Antony May from Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward rates Trevelyan Road and Sellincourt Road; in Furzedown it is Clairview Road where there are semi-detached Edwardian houses overlooking the common, and Parklands Road where there are large Edwardian terrace houses.

Up and coming

Totterdown Fields in central Tooting and the ABC roads off London Road close to Tooting station.

Transport

The two local Underground stations, Tooting Broadway and Tooting Bec, are both on the Northern line.

Tooting railway station is on Thameslink with services to Elephant & Castle — where many commuters change for the Northern and Bakerloo lines — City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras International.

All stations are in Travel Zone 3 and an annual travelcard costs £1,696.

Tooting’s main commuter bus service is the No 44 to Victoria.

Council

Wandsworth council is Conservative controlled. Band D council tax for 2019/2020 is £764.09.