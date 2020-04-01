“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me To Do It” Official Release Date Out- What About The Plot And Cast???

The Conjuring horror series is going to make you scream for the third time. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me To Do It,” is the third title movie under this series.

The first two movies of this horror series were directed by James Wan, but Wan is not going to direct this third movie. The command of direction for this movie is under Michael Carves. James Wan and Peter Safran will be the producers of the series.

This movie will also be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Cinema Line.

Release Date Confirmation

If you are waiting for this horror series eagerly, then, in that case, you still have to wait for a few more months. This Season is not going to hit in cinemas until September.

The makers of this horror series announced that this third movie is going to hit on cinemas on September 11, 2020.

Trailer Released?

Although the movie is going to release in September, the trailer is not yet released. There is no information related to the release date of the trailer. It is expected that the trailer will be released soon.

Who will be in the Cast?

The Conjuring will be incomplete without Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. So these two stars will definitely be there for the third part also. Sterling Jerins is also a part of the movie.

However, for the rest of the cast, it is not clear, and we cannot say who will be there. We will update you with every upcoming update.

What will be the Plot?

The writers of The Conjuring said that this season would be different from the previous ones. The two previous movies were basically based on haunted houses, but this time it would be different.

For the third movie, it is expected that the story will be of a man who is charged under the murder case. But, the guilty claims that negative energy made him do this murder. It is not usual when a person mentions the hands of a negative person under any murder.

It will be more interesting and full of more horror this time.