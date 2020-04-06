The Conjuring season 3: release date,cast and plot. Get all latest details about the upcoming horror masterpiece here.

The Nun was a superhit on the big screens. Thus, the Conjuring universe can’t slow down. However, fans thought that the upcoming work in the universe would be Annabelle 3 : Annabelle comes home. The movie was about what happens after Ed and Lorraine bring the possessed doll home, along with other cursed objects.

Moreover, The Curse of La Llorona was supposed to be part of the universe also, with a cameo from an Annabelle character. However, Conjuring universe is back with its third part. Read the information provided in the article below to know about everything.

When is the Conjuring 3 expected to hit the screens?

New Line cinema confirmed the production of Conjuring 3 in June 2017 only. However, the release date is not known at that time. Next, in 2018 producer Peter Safran revealed that filming of conjuring 3 will start in 2019. The filming actually began on June 3 2019. And the film will hit the screens on 11 September, 2020.

Who all are gonna be there in the cast?

How can a conjuring universe movie not include Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren? Thus, they will surely be there. Sterling Jerins is also likely to return as the Warrens’ daughter Judy. But only if the story doesn’t change.

Plot of Conjuring 3

The plot is currently not disclosed by the cast. However, it is based on real life story of one of the cases investigated by Warrens. The third part will be related to a man who is on trial for murder. He claims that he was possessed by the demons. After which Warrens investigate about the case in depth. And the struggles they go through during this task.

Stay tuned if you do not want to miss an update regarding the movie.