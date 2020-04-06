the-conjuring-part-3-release-date,-cast-and-plots

We are very much familiar with Ed and Lorraine Warren demonic investigation. Maybe they two have died but their investigation files now also haunt the audiences around the world.One of the most famous investigations being done by them is the Annabelle doll. Which is also said that this doll is like a damned and if it is being touched by mistakenly then the doll will also haunt the person.Talking about the conjuring world two movies have already been released. Now it’s time for the third movie. The first part and the 2nd part of the Conjuring is also adapted from the Ed and Lorraine Warren demonic case study. The IMDB rating of the first two-part is 7 out of 10 and it also 80% fresh in the rotten tomatoes.So now let us discuss the third part of the Conjuring world.It will be very much exciting to know that Conjuring part 3 is coming. So the exact release date of Conjuring part 3 is on 11th September 2020. This date is not the assumption it has been declared from Warner Bros. So just wait for some more month and your film will come to you in the big screen.When the release of The Conjuring 3rd part was declared at that time only the Tagline which came will also haunt lots of people around the world. The Tagline was “The Devil told me to do this”. This demonic investigation revolves around a murder mystery.It is also being told that this murder mystery has even shocked the real-life paranormal and demonic investigator Ed and Lorraine Warren. While solving it there was some demonic power being involved.This part of the conjuring is really one of the most awaiting parts. This is because this investigation is one of the best investigations in the life of Warrens.Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Shannon Kook

Sterling Jerins

Ronnie Gene Blevins

Charlene Amoia

Ruairi O Connor