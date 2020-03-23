the-conjuring-3-expands-beyond-the-haunted-house-formula-for-something-different

It’s been a long time coming, but The Conjuring 3, officially titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is coming our way this fall. At least that’s the plan currently. While there is a lot of uncertainty in the movie business right now, this anticipated horror sequel is far enough out that it will hopefully be here on time. And horror fans of the franchise should expect something completely different when it does arrive.

Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick recently took to Twitter to answer some fan questions. Johnson-McGoldrick previously penned The Conjuring 2 and returned to write the screenplay for the upcoming sequel. At one point, the writer was asked about James Wan’s upcoming original horror movie Malignant, as well as The Conjuring 3. Johnson-McGoldrick had this to say in his response.

“I was not extensively involved in Malignant, all I can say is that you should see it as soon as you have a chance. C3 is a completely different movie than the first two. The franchise is expanding beyond the ‘haunted house’ formula.”

James Wan directed the first two main Conjuring movies and has since remained on board as a producer for the spin-offs, such as the Annabelle series and The Nun. Wan decided not to return to direct the third entry though, opting instead to make an original project with Malignant, as well as Aquaman 2. it will be Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) in the director’s chair for this one. That is important because, as Johnson-McGoldrick says, it’s going to be a completely different movie, and with that, having a different filmmaker behind the camera might make some sense.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will bring back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie centers on an incident that led to the first trial in U.S. history where a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense. That is quite the departure from the haunted house approach that was taken in the first two installments, but it could make for an interesting change of pace. The cast also includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard.

Released in 2013, The Conjuring was not only a major financial success, grossing $318 million at the global box office, but it was also a relatively rare (at least at the time) event horror movie that garnered a great deal of critical acclaim as well. It also spawned the Conjuring universe which, across seven movies, has grossed $1.9 billion worldwide. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to arrive on September 11. With any luck, that date will stick as movie theaters around the world should be reopened by then. Feel free to check out the exchange from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s Twitter for yourself.

