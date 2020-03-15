The Complete List of Things that Got Cancelled due to CoronaVirus in the World!!!

Due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19 many festivals, events, movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed to prevent further spreading of the virus. Here’s a list of some of the events that have been rescheduled or cancelled.

Concerts and shows

A lot of musical concerts have been postponed indefinitely or straight up cancelled.

These include Khalid whose tour of the Asian continent has been stopped.

BTS was incapable of continuing their tour in Seoul.

Stormzy cancelled his tour for Asia and also his March concert in Zurich.

Green Day cancelled some of its concerts in countries which are affected by the Corona virus.

Avril Lavigne pushed her concert dates in some of the cities in China and also in Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan.

Louis Tomlinson’s 11th March show in Milan was cancelled by him but he reassured his fans that he will return in summer.

Madonna cancelled her concerts in Paris.

Mariah Carey postponed her concert to November which she’ll perform in Hawaii.

Festivals and Conferences

Many festivals have been cancelled or rescheduled too.

The 2020 Masters Golf Tournament has been cancelled.

The L.A. Gay Pride has been postponed.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parades have been cancelled in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Denver, and San Francisco.

The Montclair Film Festival has been postponed and the TCM Classic Film Festival has been cancelled.

CinemaCon has also been cancelled.

The music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach are have been postponed.

E3 2020 has also been rescheduled for June.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards which was going to be hosted by Chance the Rapper has been cancelled.

The Prague Film Festival has also been cancelled since Corona virus is most prevalent in Europe.

The organizers of Game Developers Conference cancelled the event.

The TED Conference which was supposed to be held in April will either be rescheduled for July or will be cancelled.