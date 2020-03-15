The Complete List Of Films Delayed Due To Coronavirus Concerns.

If you got shocked after hearing the news that the latest “No Time To Die” movie premiere was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak then brace yourself. There are many more blockbuster movies that are going to be either cancelled or postponed. As of now many premieres have been cancelled and movie theatres are being closed all around the world. This is one example of how Coronavirus is causing destruction of businesses and people around the world.

Following is the list of movies that are being delayed from their scheduled release dates because of Coronavirus outbreak.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway



Peter Rabbit 2 is a kid friendly live action computer animated movie. The release date has hopped from March 2020 to 7th of August 2020.

Fast and furious 9



Fast and Furious 9 is the new entry in the blockbuster franchise, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron. The sad news for fans is that the release date has been postponed by a whole year from May 2020 to 2nd of April 2021. That’s a long wait.

No Time To Die(Bond, James Bond)



No Time To Die is the final movie with Daniel Craig playing James Bond. It is directed by Cary Fukunaga and co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The producers were afraid that the closure of movie theatres will impact the box office in a negative way. Thus the release date was postponed November 12, 2020 for UK and November 25, 2020 for USA.

A Quiet Place Part 2



A Quiet Place 2 is the tale of a post-apocalyptic world where noise can lead you to death. The film was set to release in March 2020 however it was postponed to an unspecified date in 2020.

Mulan



This Disney’s live action remake has been postponed to an unspecified date. However few people got to see the movie in some preview screenings.

The New Mutants



This disney film had already been postponed for three times and now it’s postponed again for the fourth time to an unspecified date.

Antlers



The third Disney film to be postponed to an unspecified date.

The threat of Coronavirus is increasing across the world and there are chances that movies like Black Widow and Wonder Woman: 1984 are also going to be postponed. Till then stay safe.