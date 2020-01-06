the-choir:-aylesbury-prison,-review:-jailhouse-blues-for-gareth-malone’s-feelgood-formula

Watching Gareth Malone walk into Aylesbury Young Offender Institution was a bit like anxiously waving off your child on his first day of school. Would he get picked on by the big boys? Would he wet his pants?

There he was with his little owlish spectacles and his man bag, approaching dangerous criminals to say: “Are you musical at all?” He eyed the inmates with terror. “Why have they all got their hands down their trousers?” he asked the guard who had been assigned to protect him. Thankfully, he no longer wears that bow tie.

The Choir: Aylesbury Prison (BBC Two) is the latest in a very long line of programmes from Britain’s favourite choirmaster. Malone has achieved some lovely things since The…